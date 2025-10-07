Ajyad Capital partners with EXANTE to broaden investor access to global markets

Ashraf Bajsair, Head of Regional Sales – Middle East at EXANTE, added, "The Middle East holds significant wealth and demand for sophisticated investment solutions, yet investors have lacked a seamless platform to access both local and global markets. Our partnership with Ajyad Capital bridges that gap. Together, we are creating a one-stop-solution for Shari’ah-compliant investing that empowers investors to diversify, grow, and manage their wealth with confidence."