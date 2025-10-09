ARKS Groups Investment launches 72 charging points through subsidiary Ecosine

Smart EV network to support fleets with V2G tech and real-time data analytics
Dubai: ARKS Groups Investment LLC, a holding company focused onnext-generation infrastructure, today announced a landmark initiative to build a comprehensive, end-to-end electric mobility ecosystem in the UAE. The first phase, executed by its subsidiary Ecosine Transports LLC, involves developing 72 state-of-the-art EV charging points across Dubai.
This move is part of a grander vision that includes securing a renewable Energy Generation License and establishing a one-stop garage and service centre for all EV needs, positioning Dubai as a global leader in the autonomous transport era.
ARKS Groups is pioneering a vertically integrated model to create a self-sustaining mobility loop. The strategy involves managing the entire value chain, from producing clean energy to deploying it through an advanced charging network.
This network will service Ecosine's own fleet—the UAE's largest, featuring Tesla and BYD vehicles—and be supported by a dedicated EV solutions centre for maintenance and repair.
“This is not merely an expansion of charging points; it is the genesis of a complete, self-sufficient mobility ecosystem,” said Salman Omar, Managing Director of Ecosine. “From generating the clean electron to powering the autonomous vehicle and servicing it under one roof, we are architecting the future. Our 72-point rollout is the first tangible step in this grander strategy.”
With Dubai aiming for 25% of all journeys to be autonomous by 2030, this infrastructure is built to support that transition seamlessly. The network will integrate smart technologies like Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) capabilities and real-time data analytics to support autonomous fleet operations.
The group’s long-term vision extends to the skies, with the infrastructure designed with the modularity to eventually support flying autonomous taxis.
“Our infrastructure for ground-based EVs today is being engineered to become the foundation for aerial autonomous fleets tomorrow,” said Mehdee Hasan, Chief of Operations at Ecosine. “We are creating a unified grid for movement, whether on the road or in the air. Ecosine's proven track record, including its large EV limousine fleet and innovative partnerships with property owners like the Marriott Group, provides a solid foundation for this ambitious expansion.
With the backing and long-term vision of ARKS Groups Investment, we are building the very framework upon which the EV revolution will run,” Omar concluded.
