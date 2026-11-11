Almasar Alshamil education reports strong growth in 2026

Middlesex University Dubai delivers 22% revenue growth year-on-year
Almasar Alshamil Education JSC , the leading provider of specialized education in the GCC, reported strong operational and financial performance for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2026 (“9M 2026”), supported by continued growth across its education businesses in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
At Middlesex University Dubai (MDX0, AY25/26 enrollment increased 16% year-on-year to 7.2k students, driven primarily by growth in international students and supported by targeted recruitment initiatives and an expanded academic offering. Revenue increased 22% year-on-year to SAR 221.1 million, while EBITDA increased 24% to SAR 77.5 million.
MDX also continued to invest in its regional proposition through the launch of the London Sports Institute and expanded capacity in Dubai Media City. Enrollment for the upcoming term reached 6.9k students, up 7% year-on-year.
NEMA Holding, which owns and operates Abu Dhabi University (“ADU”) and Liwa University (Liwa), also continued to deliver strong growth across its higher education platform. Enrollment across both universities increased 24% year-on-year to 14k (AY25/26) whilst Almasar’s share of profit from associates increased 94% year-on-year to SAR 54.4 million in 9M 2026, reflecting strong operating performance across the business.
ADU also advanced 43 places in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and introduced 15 new multidisciplinary programs in AY25/26, followed by five additional programs in Fall 2026/27.
Liwa continued to build momentum following its university accreditation and the expansion of capacity through its newly launched Al Ain campus. The university introduced 15 new multidisciplinary programs and specializations in AY25/26, followed by four additional offerings in Fall 2026/27.
Overall, NEMA Holding revenue increased 25% year-on-year to SAR 644.1 million, EBITDA increased 63% to SAR 231.5 million and net profit increased 94% to SAR 155.5 million.
Almasar continues to expand its education offering in the UAE through a combination of organic growth, new academic programs, capacity expansion and strategic partnerships.
NEMA Holding signed a strategic partnership agreement with Epsom College (UK) to establish two K-12 campuses on existing land assets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, accommodating up to 5,000 students and representing the first phase of a broader collaboration.
The planned campuses will further broaden Almasar’s UAE education platform, complementing its established higher education presence through MDX, ADU and Liwa.
Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman of Almasar Alshamil Education, said:
“Almasar Alshamil Education delivered a strong performance in the first nine months of 2026, reflecting the strength of our diversified education platform and sustained demand across our higher education and special needs education and care segments. The continued expansion of HDC, positive momentum at MDX and exceptional contribution from NEMA reinforce our confidence in the resilience, scalability and long-term growth potential of our business. As we move forward, our ambition extends beyond expanding capacity. We are focused on building a leading, integrated education platform that combines academic excellence, specialised education and care, and innovative learning opportunities. With a clear strategy, disciplined investment approach and a growing presence, we remain confident in our ability to deliver sustainable growth and create lasting value for our students, the communities we serve and our shareholders.”
Fadi Habib, Managing Director of Almasar Alshamil Education, added:
“Our 9M 2026 results reflect strong momentum across the Company, with revenue increasing 21% and EBITDA and adjusted net profit both up 36% year-on-year. Q3 2026 is seasonally affected by the summer academic break, while the higher operating cost base reflects continued investment behind strong student growth at MDX, alongside the ramp-up and expansion of our HDC facilities network. We maintain a positive outlook for Q4 2026 and the remainder of the academic year, supported by continued strength and resilience in student and beneficiary enrollments and the ongoing execution of our growth strategy.”
At a Group level, including Almasar’s Special Needs Education and Care (SEC) segment, revenue increased 21% year-on-year to SAR 405.5 million in 9M 2026. Adjusted EBITDA increased 37% to SAR 178.7 million, while adjusted net profit1 increased 36% to SAR 109.0 million. Adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders1 increased 42% year-on-year to SAR 95.4 million.
The Company continues to advance its broader growth strategy across the GCC, combining investment in its existing businesses with expansion into complementary education segments.
Almasar maintains a positive outlook for Q4 2026 and the remainder of the academic year, supported by continued strength and resilience in student and beneficiary enrollments and the ongoing execution of its growth strategy.