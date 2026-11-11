Almasar Alshamil education reports strong growth in 2026

“Almasar Alshamil Education delivered a strong performance in the first nine months of 2026, reflecting the strength of our diversified education platform and sustained demand across our higher education and special needs education and care segments. The continued expansion of HDC, positive momentum at MDX and exceptional contribution from NEMA reinforce our confidence in the resilience, scalability and long-term growth potential of our business. As we move forward, our ambition extends beyond expanding capacity. We are focused on building a leading, integrated education platform that combines academic excellence, specialised education and care, and innovative learning opportunities. With a clear strategy, disciplined investment approach and a growing presence, we remain confident in our ability to deliver sustainable growth and create lasting value for our students, the communities we serve and our shareholders.”