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Allegiance Real Estate sponsors Asian Basketball Powerhouse Al Riyadi

Taking place from 15 to 21 October at Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Sports Hall in Dubai

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Allegiance Real Estate sponsors Asian Basketball Powerhouse Al Riyadi

Dubai: Allegiance Real Estate, a global real estate investment advisory headquartered in Dubai, has announced its partnership with Lebanon’s Al-Riyadi Club as an official sponsor. The partnership demonstrates the company’s support for sporting excellence and its connection with communities across borders.

Allegiance has offices in both Dubai and Beirut. Through this sponsorship, the company is backing one of Lebanon’s most successful basketball clubs and supporting its ambitions across Asia.

Amr Aboushaban, CEO of Allegiance Real Estate, said: “Al-Riyadi is one of Asia’s top basketball clubs. At Allegiance, we believe in associating ourselves with champions, and Al-Riyadi represents that winning mentality. This partnership is a way for us to strengthen our connection with the communities we serve and celebrate the role sport plays in bringing people together.”

The announcement comes as Al-Riyadi competes in the Shabab Al Ahli Dubai International Basketball Championship 2026. Taking place from 15 to 21 October at Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Sports Hall in Dubai, the championship brings together eight Arab and Asian clubs.

Building on its strong performances throughout the tournament, Al-Riyadi has advanced to the final after defeating Shabab Al Ahli Dubai in the semi-final. The club had earlier topped its group with an 84–81 victory over Egypt’s Al Ahly, securing its place in the last four.

Al-Riyadi’s success in Lebanon and across Asia has established it as one of the region’s leading basketball clubs. Allegiance Real Estate is proud to stand alongside the club as an official sponsor.

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