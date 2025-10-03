Allegiance Real Estate secures 'Top Spot' in DAMAC Broker Awards 2025

Celebrating 5 years of success at DAMAC Awards
Allegiance Real Estate has once again proven its dominance in the UAE property market, securing first place across DAMAC’s Q1, Q2, and H1 2025 Broker Awards. This victory marks five consecutive years of Allegiance’s triumph at the DAMAC Awards, showcasing our client-first mindset, global footprint, and drive for excellence.
At the Q1 Awards, Allegiance was named DAMAC’s No.1 Broker for the fourth consecutive year, continuing a legacy of top performance in Dubai real estate. The winning streak carried forward into Q2, culminating at the prestigious DAMAC Gala Half Yearly Awards, where Allegiance was crowned Top UAE Corporate Broker, highlighting our edge in one of the most competitive property markets worldwide.
The awards also highlighted the achievements of Samier Al Masri, who once again secured the Top Agency Relationship Manager Award, proving that consistency, professionalism, and a client-first mindset remain the cornerstone of Allegiance’s success.
Speaking on the success, Amr Aboushaban, CEO and Founder of Allegiance Real Estate, says, “These awards are more than trophies; they are symbols of the trust and collaboration that define our lasting, time-tested relationship with DAMAC. I dedicate these wins to our hardworking team, whose grit and commitment drive every milestone, and to our clients, who continue to place their trust in us.”
With offices in Dubai, Sydney, Paris, Riyadh, Beirut, Tokyo, and expanding into the US, Allegiance Real Estate continues to bridge international investors with the UAE property market, offering transparency, trust, and world-class opportunities. These multiple wins in 2025 underscore the company’s ability to deliver not just results but long-term value for clients and partners alike.
As the year advances, Allegiance is committed to steady progress, consistent improvement, and adding value to the UAE and regional real estate landscape.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox