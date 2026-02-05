Allegiance Real Estate named #1 brokerage for Palazzo Tissoli Residences

Global investor demand for Ras Al Khaimah developments continues to strengthen
Allegiance Real Estate has been recognised as the #1 brokerage for Palazzo Tissoli Residences, the first Pininfarina-designed residential development on Al Marjan Island. The waterfront destination has emerged as one of the fastest-growing investment hotspots in the UAE, attracting increasing interest from global investors.
The recognition was announced at an awards event held in Dubai on January 22, 2026, bringing together leading brokerage firms and representatives of Palazzo Tissoli Residences to acknowledge top-performing partners based on their 2025 results.
Commenting on the achievement, Amr Aboushaban, Founder and CEO of Allegiance Real Estate, said: “Recognising Ras Al Khaimah’s potential early on, Allegiance Real Estate established a dedicated advisory team focused on engaging investors across key international markets. This long-term approach has resulted in the firm accounting for more than 10 per cent of the emirate’s overall transaction value.”
As part of its broader UAE-wide strategy, Allegiance Real Estate has worked closely with a diverse portfolio of developers on Al Marjan Island, including Palazzo Tissoli Residences, to deliver market-specific advisory solutions tailored to evolving investor demand across all seven emirates.
