Alcenza Properties rises to prominence in Dubai's real estate market with record sales

The rapid success of Alcenza Properties can be explained by the professionalism of its team and the extensive expertise of its founder, Amiran Kavtaradze. The head of the company has over 15 years of experience in the real estate industry. His career began as the founder of an agency in Europe, followed by a position as a top broker in Dubai in 2022, and now as the leader of Alcenza Properties. Amiran Kavtaradze personally completed several high-end deals in one of Dubai’s most awaited developments – the artificial archipelago of Palm Jebel Ali.