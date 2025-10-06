Alcenza Properties rises to prominence in Dubai's real estate market with record sales

Alcenza builds key partnerships, drives innovation, and delivers top-tier service
Alcenza Properties is a rising star in the Dubai real estate market with no intention to slow down. The company has already been recognised as one of the top performers in sales by Nakheel, Meraas and Emaar Properties. Among the recent achievements of Alcenza Properties are a 7th place in terms of sales volume in Emaar H1 Broker Awards 2025.
This prestigious recognition reaffirms the professionalism and commitment of Alcenza Properties to excellence and its growing influence in the industry.
Another notable accomplishment is the 5th place among the most outstanding agencies at The Black Onyx Awards 2024, organised by Meraas and Nakheel (members of Dubai Holding). It is worth noting that the agency, officially registered in September 2024, reached a transaction volume of almost Dh2 billion ($45 million) in less than a year. As for now, the company’s biggest deal was the sale of three entire floors in Central Park to a group of investors for over Dh100 million ($27 million). The transaction was carried out on individual terms.
The rapid success of Alcenza Properties can be explained by the professionalism of its team and the extensive expertise of its founder, Amiran Kavtaradze. The head of the company has over 15 years of experience in the real estate industry. His career began as the founder of an agency in Europe, followed by a position as a top broker in Dubai in 2022, and now as the leader of Alcenza Properties. Amiran Kavtaradze personally completed several high-end deals in one of Dubai’s most awaited developments – the artificial archipelago of Palm Jebel Ali.
Alcenza Properties maintains strategic partnerships with the leaders in the real estate market, remains focused on innovation, and provides its customers with exceptional service. All that makes it a leader in the Dubai real estate market. At the same time, the company expands its presence both in the UAE and beyond.
The head office of Alcenza Properties is located in Dubai, in Al Sufouh. The company has recently opened a second office in Dubai, in Business Bay, an office in Abu Dhabi, and a branch in the capital of Georgia – Tbilisi. The company actively hires experienced real estate brokers and offers them attractive conditions. New agents receive comprehensive training that covers legal issues, negotiation strategies, and effective management practices.
