Al Naboodah opens GWM’s largest overseas showroom in the UAE

Sunny Bhat, Chief Operating Officer for GWM Middle East, said: “Today’s showroom opening marks a significant milestone in GWM’s expansion across the Middle East, particularly in the UAE. As we grow our network, we remain focused on enhancing customer experience through modern, immersive environments that bring our brand closer to our customers. With the introduction of our Hi4T platform, visitors can experience firsthand the innovation, performance, and technology that define GWM and shape the future of mobility.”