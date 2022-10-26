Ras Al Khaimah: Al Hamra, the leading lifestyle developer and investment company in Ras Al Khaimah, recently unveiled Falcon Island - South at a gala dinner in Dubai. During the event, the company released phase 1 of the South Island consisting of two and three-bedroom townhouses with canal, sea and garden views, and the remaining inventory for the North Island.
Falcon Island launched in March, and offers 'exclusive living in an all-inclusive destination' in Ras Al Khaimah. COVID-19 has changed investor outlook in a very short span, the company said in a statement, leading to increasing demand for premium and bigger residences in suburban areas, making projects such as Falcon Island attractive.
Benoy Kurien, Group CEO, Al Hamra, said: “Falcon Island is a ground-breaking residential offering that surpasses all previous developments in Ras Al Khaimah. If I have to define Falcon Island in two words, it would be affordable exclusivity. This project makes exclusive living reachable to aspirational individuals."
"We are thrilled to have received such a positive investor response for Falcon Island, which reinforces the growing confidence in Ras Al Khaimah's value proposition. As a premier lifestyle developer and investment company, bringing the best and many firsts to the Emirate has been a part of our legacy, and we continue to build on it with Falcon Island and our pipeline projects,” added Kurien.
Falcon Island - South
South Island comprises a collection of 262 townhouses and villas of two, three, four, five, and seven bedrooms, with entrancing canal, community, and sea views. It also features an array of well-appointed facilities such as a gymnasium, swimming pools, a community centre, EV charging stations, walking tracks, and a tennis court.
Located within the residential community of Al Hamra Village, Falcon Island is an exclusive upscale freehold residential neighbourhood on twin islands. The gated community gives access to all possible amenities and leisure and entertainment options such as a championship golf club surrounded by lagoons, a marina & yacht club, luxury resorts and hotels, an array of food & beverage outlets, and a shopping mall.
Ras Al Khaimah is growing exponentially as a tourism and investment destination in the country. Against a backdrop of the turquoise waters of the Arabian Ocean, it is a hotspot for water sports, from the adrenaline rush of jet skis and water skiing to breathtaking sailing cruises.
These are in addition to its natural beauty, the world’s largest zipline, and other historic attractions. With 7,000 years of history, the emirate boasts many fascinating cultural sites, mosques, forts, and a historic village. It also offers a competitive business environment with more than 16,000 registered companies.