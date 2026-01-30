Al Habtoor Motors redefines the UAE’s mid-size SUV with the all-new Mitsubishi Destinator

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ahmed Khalaf Al Habtoor, CEO of Al Habtoor Motors, said: “The launch of the Mitsubishi Destinator comes at a defining moment for the UAE automotive market. Customer demand is increasingly shifting towards the mid-size 7-seater SUV segment, vehicles that offer genuine space, advanced technology, and everyday versatility without the compromises traditionally associated with larger vehicles. The Destinator has been developed precisely for this evolution, delivering premium practicality and Mitsubishi’s trusted reliability in a package ideally suited to the lifestyle of our UAE customers.”