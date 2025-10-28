AKFA Holding elevates UAE luxury market with Trillionaire-Geneve, SCAVIA expansion

Dubai: The UAE’s luxury market continues to be a magnet for global brands, with AKFA Holding leading the charge through its growing portfolio of high-end ventures. Under the visionary leadership of its Chairman, Muhammed Zekeriya Akgad, AKFA Holding is strategically expanding its presence in the region—anchored by the remarkable rise of Trillionaire-Geneve, its Swiss-born luxury watch brand now headquartered in Dubai.