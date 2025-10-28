AKFA Holding elevates UAE luxury market with Trillionaire-Geneve, SCAVIA expansion

Redefining modern luxury from Dubai, the world’s hub of ambition and innovation
Dubai: The UAE’s luxury market continues to be a magnet for global brands, with AKFA Holding leading the charge through its growing portfolio of high-end ventures. Under the visionary leadership of its Chairman, Muhammed Zekeriya Akgad, AKFA Holding is strategically expanding its presence in the region—anchored by the remarkable rise of Trillionaire-Geneve, its Swiss-born luxury watch brand now headquartered in Dubai.
“Dubai is more than a market—it’s a global statement of excellence, innovation, and prestige,” says Akgad. “Our decision to expand here is deeply rooted in the UAE’s unmatched position as a hub for luxury craftsmanship, creativity, and lifestyle.”
With the UAE representing over half of all Swiss watch imports to the Gulf region, Trillionaire-Geneve’s expansion in the Emirates marks a natural progression. The brand has swiftly gained recognition for its fusion of Swiss precision and modern elegance, recently unveiling an exclusive collaboration with Al Wasl Sports Club.
The partnership reflects the company’s dedication to connecting luxury craftsmanship with culture and passion—a vision that resonates deeply with the UAE’s dynamic identity.
“The Al Wasl collaboration was not only about watches,” Akgad explains. “It was about bridging heritage, emotion, and artistry—values that define both the sport and the spirit of Trillionaire-Geneve.”
AKFA Holding’s journey in the UAE doesn’t stop with timepieces. The group has recently signed an exclusive agreement to bring the prestigious Italian high-jewellery house SCAVIA to the Middle East—a move that marks its entry into the world of fine jewellery.
“For us, luxury is an ecosystem—an experience that blends artistry, identity, and emotion,” Akgad adds. “SCAVIA represents that perfectly. Each piece is not just jewellery, it’s a story—a timeless expression of individuality and craftsmanship.”
Founded more than a century ago, SCAVIA stands as one of Italy’s most celebrated jewellery houses, renowned for its bespoke creations that blend heritage with innovation. With the UAE’s jewellery market forecast to surpass USD 13 billion by 2026, this collaboration further reinforces Dubai’s position as the epicenter of luxury and bespoke living.
Beyond its ventures in watches and jewellery, AKFA Holding continues to build a holistic vision of luxury living—spanning real estate, travel, and lifestyle experiences designed for the region’s discerning clientele.
“As a group, our mission is to create experiences that inspire,” says Akgad. “Whether it’s through a timepiece, a jewel, or a lifestyle service, our goal remains the same—to celebrate craftsmanship, authenticity, and the beauty of human creativity.”
With its growing presence across key sectors, AKFA Holding is not merely expanding—it is redefining what luxury means in the modern era, all from its base in the heart of Dubai, the world’s capital of ambition and innovation.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox