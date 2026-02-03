AGN IT Services launches AI framework to support SME digital transformation in UAE

The framework begins with a free 45- minutes course followed by AI readiness assessment
Dubai: As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to redefine global business models, AGN IT Services , a UAE-based technology and AI training company, has launched a structured AI Readiness Framework designed to help Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) adopt artificial intelligence in a practical, scalable, and business-driven manner.
With SMEs forming a critical pillar of the UAE’s economy, the framework aims to address a key challenge faced by many organisations, how to implement AI effectively without excessive cost, technical complexity, or operational risk.
While interest in artificial intelligence has surged across industries, many SMEs struggle to move from experimentation to meaningful implementation. AGN’s AI Readiness Framework seeks to close this gap by focusing on business-aligned AI adoption, ensuring that technology investments translate into measurable outcomes.
The framework begins with a free 45- minutes course followed by AI readiness assessment, helping organizations evaluate their existing SOPs, data infrastructure, workforce skills, governance practices, and operational maturity.
This diagnostic phase enables businesses to determine their business’ AI readiness, whether the businesses are ready to opt for AI adoption or they need to fix their processes and automate before AI implementation.
AGN’s approach provides SMEs with a step-by-step roadmap that guides them through every stage of their AI journey. The framework supports organisations in defining strategic objectives, preparing data for AI applications, selecting appropriate platforms, piloting AI-driven projects, and scaling successful implementations across departments.
This phased model allows businesses to adopt AI incrementally, reducing financial and operational risk while building internal confidence in AI-enabled decision-making. It also helps leadership teams align AI initiatives with broader organisational goals such as revenue growth, cost optimisation, productivity enhancement, and customer retention.
A defining element of AGN strategy is its emphasis on AI education and workforce upskilling. Through its AI training programs for corporates and small businesses, the company equips executives, managers, and technical teams with the knowledge required to understand artificial intelligence, evaluate business opportunities, and apply AI responsibly.
Training programs cover topics such as AI clarity for business leaders, AI case studies and relevant use cases, business automation, and AI ethics and governance. By strengthening internal capabilities, AGN IT Services seeks to ensure that AI adoption becomes a sustainable organizational competency, rather than a short-term external dependency.
AGN’s initiative aligns with the UAE’s broader ambition to establish itself as a global hub for artificial intelligence and digital innovation for businesses. By targeting SME-level AI adoption, the company contributes to efforts aimed at enhancing competitiveness, driving economic diversification, and strengthening the digital ecosystem.
As businesses look ahead to 2026 and beyond, AI is expected to play a growing role in areas such as intelligent automation, predictive business intelligence, personalised customer engagement, supply chain optimization, and data-driven decision-making.
Beyond initial implementation, the AGN AI readiness Framework emphasises long-term capability building, supporting organisations in establishing internal governance structures, AI policies, and operational models that enable continued innovation.
By combining AI strategy consulting, structured training, and applied implementation support, AGN IT Services positions itself as a regional authority in enterprise AI enablement and SME digital transformation.
