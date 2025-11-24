Actualize launches Faseeh, the first human-like Arabic Voice for the GCC

The most comprehensive Arabic voice library, starting with 12+ regional dialects
Abu Dhabi: Actualize, a Conversational AI platform headquartered in the UAE, has announced the launch of Faseeh, the first human-like Arabic voice model built natively for regional Arabic dialects and enterprise communication.
Faseeh introduces the most comprehensive Arabic voice library, starting with 12+ regional dialects including Emirati-neutral, Najdi, Hijazi, Kuwaiti, Omani, and Qatari, and soon expanding to the full spectrum of MENA Arabic dialects.
Arabic speech technology has lagged behind English, often producing audio that sounded robotic, generic, or disconnected from cultural identity. Faseeh addresses this gap by providing natural tone, emotional inflection, cultural rhythm, and everyday Gulf speech expressions.
While rooted in deeply localized Arabic dialects and accents, Faseeh also delivers state-of-the-art English and multilingual speech, ensuring a single, consistent voice experience across all touchpoints.
“Arabic wasn’t an afterthought for us, it was the priority,” said Muhammed Shabreen, Co-Founder & CEO of Actualize.
Faseeh's training leverages a large, well-curated Arabic audio corpus sourced from diverse domains and speakers. This dataset diversity translates directly into model flexibility, allowing Faseeh to adapt seamlessly to varied use cases including content creation, telecommunications, e-learning platforms, and customer engagement systems. Combined with its human-like prosody and low-latency inference, Faseeh meets the demands of production environments where both quality and speed are critical.
A key differentiator is deployment flexibility. Faseeh is available in small, medium, and large model sizes and can run fully on-premise or via API / cloud marketplace, with hosting across GCC data centers to ensure full data residency and regulatory compliance. Optimized to deliver ~350ms TTFB, Faseeh is currently the fastest and most natural Arabic voice model for real-time interaction.
Actualize delivers the region’s first fully on-premise Conversational AI stack, already operating at scale and powering tens of thousands of real customer interactions every day. The platform includes:
AI Voice Agents with native GCC telephony integrations
Chat & WhatsApp Automation
Email Resolution Agents
Post-Call AI Auditing and Analytics
Data Studio
And now, Faseeh - the region’s most advanced native Arabic speech model.
“Faseeh is Arabic spoken with precision and respect,” – Shabreen added.
