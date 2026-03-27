Acclaimed filmmaker Kabir Khan joins MovieDOM as Chief Creative Mentor

Kabir Khan to evaluate scripts, project concepts for MovieDOM, providing expert feedback
MovieDOM, the blockchain-powered entertainment ecosystem transforming filmmaking through decentralised crowdfunding and fan ownership, has announced the appointment of acclaimed Indian filmmaker Kabir Khan as its Chief Creative Mentor.
In this advisory role, Kabir Khan will evaluate scripts and project concepts submitted to MovieDOM, providing expert feedback and curating the most promising ideas. Selected projects will gain access to funding from MovieDOM’s global community of $MDOM shares / token holders, enabling transparent production, distribution, and revenue sharing in a fully democratised model.
Kabir Khan, renowned for blockbusters such as Kabul Express, New York, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 83, Ek Tha Tiger, and Chandu Champion, brings years of cinematic expertise and storytelling mastery. His guidance aims to empower independent creators while transforming passionate audiences into “Fan2Founder” movement , bridging the gap between fans and content creation.
“This advisory role allows me to vet the projects submitted on Moviedom platform, while i continue my directorial work,” said Kabir Khan. “MovieDOM’s innovative crowdfunding model and commitment to diverse, meaningful stories align perfectly with my vision. I’m excited to mentor projects and help democratize access to global production resources.”
Hira Bulani, Founder and CEO of MovieDOM, added, “Kabir Khan’s involvement elevates MovieDOM, bringing both credibility and creative excellence. His industry insight and storytelling mastery will attract top-tier projects and inspire creators and narrators worldwide. Together, we are merging traditional filmmaking expertise with blockchain innovation to create a more equitable, community-driven entertainment ecosystem.”
Built on the Ethereum blockchain, MovieDOM features the state of the art MdomX exchange, where MDOM shares can be traded. The platform enables decentralised crowdfunding for films, music, events, and mini-multiplex cinemas. Through smart contracts, funding is transparent, royalties are automated, and fractional ownership is possible allowing fans to become active stakeholders rather than passive viewers.
Kabir Khan’s collaboration with MovieDOM highlights a growing trend of blockchain technology revolutionising entertainment globally. By combining his cinematic expertise with MovieDOM’s decentralised model, creators can access international funding and reach while maintaining creative independence.