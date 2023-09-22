Dubai: 3D printing possibilities are getting more visible in the UAE, with Paradigm 3D opening a Dh20 million facility in Dubai – and billed as the first such in the Middle East to produce parts with aerospace-specific EASA Part 21G regulation.
The new hub, in Jebel Ali Industrial Area, has been fitted out with industrial 3D printers from Stratasys of the US.
The 10,750 square feet factory will initially have a production capacity of 2,000 additively manufactured parts per year, and with expectation to grow that to around 20,000 per year over the next decade. Typical components produced at the facility will include aircraft interior components for seating, lavatories, electronic cooling ducts, environment control system ducting, wire guides, filter boxes, micro vanes, gaskets, component connectors, air intake manifolds and others.
Leading aircraft and cabin interior product manufacturers have been using additive manufacturing systems from Stratasys. “What makes Paradigm 3D’s facility unique is that it is the only 3D printing service provider in the Middle East that will be certified to produce 3D-printed parts for private and commercial aircraft,” said Stratasys’ EMEA President, Andreas Langfeld.
“Having this capability in Dubai will reduce the lead time for replacement parts by weeks, possibly even months, helping airlines keep their planes in operation more predictably. This will not only reduce operational costs, particularly around logistics, but it will also reduce the environmental impact associated with transportation of these spare parts.”