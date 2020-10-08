Dubai: The consultancy PwC has entered an 'asset purchase agreement' to acquire Dubai-based Tyconz’s Enterprise Business Applications Operations. Tyconz, a gold partner of software giant SAP, has an extensive regional base, with offices in Dubai, Riyadh, Doha, Beirut, Cairo and Kuwait.
Completion of the acquisition will be formally completed soon, subject . Through this deal, PwC will expand its ability to offer SAP digital solutions, and will bring on board 150 experts from Tyconz. Tyconz was co-founded by Tarek Abdel Khalek and Jawad Fakih.
“Our expertise in SAP products aligns well with PwC’s strategy to offer integrated solutions,” said Khalek. “Our people and products will compliment PwC Middle East’s existing digital capabilities to deliver more complete and competitive computing solutions to their customers.”