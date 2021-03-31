Business Link, with a team of experts, offers top leading business consultancy services for the past 20 years across the GGC countries. The company makes sure every dream business turns into reality. Business Link stays with you throughout your entrepreneurial journey. The team of experts has the experience and in-depth knowledge of company formation in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. It is well acquainted with the government rules and regulations of the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Its strong principles, continued support, timely assistance, and most-efficient services are some of the major highlights that distinguish Business Link from other players in the market.
The Business Link team compromises experienced personnel with knowledge in municipal, foreign affairs, immigrants, and other laws to support clients in setting up a business. To name a few, the Business Link team constitutes of Hatem El Safty being the Managing Director, while Shamnas Shamsudheen works as Operation Manager and Mafaza Sharfan works as Senior Business Consultant and many more. Business Link offers tailored solutions for every entrepreneur starting a business in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman. It provides a holistic solution to make every business the best fit for the future-ready UAE. Business Link believes that the company value defines how committed it is towards their customers and service quality. Its core values include – progress, respect, integrity, drive, excellence and commitment.
Certifications and awards
Here are some of the awards won by Business Link:
IFZA professional partners award
Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce & Industry – Appreciation award
Awarded as the Best Business Set-up Consultancy in Dubai
Global Business Excellence award