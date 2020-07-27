Dubai: The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority has launched the ‘Sharjah Safe for Tourism’ stamp, a mark of assurance given to establishments in the emirate that adhere to the public health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The stamp follows the measures set out by the World Travel and Tourism Council’s ‘Safe Travels’ stamp, the world’s first global safety and hygiene stamp for travel and tourism.
SCTDA, in collaboration with Sharjah Health Authority (SHA), has commenced inspecting establishments to ensure compliance. This latest move is in line with Sharjah’s gradual easing of restrictions to open public and private facilities in the tourism sector.
Residents and tourists visiting the emirate can look for the ‘Safety Assured’ stamp displayed in an establishment prior to making a booking or on entry. The stamp is a visual symbol which gives instant recognition of the establishment’s compliance to the precautionary measures.
Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said: “Sharjah has always maintained the emirate as a safe destination for tourists and we continue to keep these standards high especially amidst global efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19."