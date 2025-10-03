Shaping a Greener Future: Adecco and JAD MOTO collaborate to elevate last-mile delivery with sustainable EV bikes

Beyond eco benefits, EV bikes put safety and wellbeing of delivery riders first
Dubai: In a landmark move to advance sustainable logistics, Adecco Middle East has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jad Moto to introduce an outsourcing service model powered by electric-vehicle (EV) bikes for last-mile deliveries across the UAE.
The MoU was formally signed by Mr. Anas Abu Shashieh, Founder of JAD MOTORCYCLES & SCOOTERS TRADING CO. L.L.C., and Mr. Mayank Patel, SVP Adecco & Head of EEMEA, at Adecco Middle East HQ in Dubai.
Aligned with the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030, which targets 4–5% economic growth while reducing emissions intensity, this partnership positions Adecco as a key enabler of green urban mobility.
Under the MoU, Jad Moto will provide sustainable EV bikes with innovative battery swap vans and solar-charging systems, while Adecco will manage recruitment, training, and operational oversight, leveraging data-driven solutions for routing, uptime, and fleet utilization to maximize efficiency and minimize costs.
Each EV bike produces 0 g CO₂e/km, compared to ~100–120 g CO₂e/km for petrol scooters. By replacing fossil-fuel motorbikes with solar-powered and electric alternatives, the partnership will deliver measurable reductions in carbon emissions and local pollutants, supporting the UAE’s drive for cleaner cities.
“This collaboration with Jad Motors marks a turning point in how last-mile delivery functions in the UAE combining Adecco’s expertise with clean mobility," says Mayank Patel, SVP Adecco & Head of EEMEA. "By embedding green operations into everyday commerce, we are not just enabling smarter delivery, we are actively contributing to the UAE’s sustainability goals. This aligns seamlessly with Adecco’s purpose of Making the Future Work for All.”
Delivery associates will receive structured training and have access to career opportunities as part of a cleaner, future-oriented logistics ecosystem. Beyond environmental impact, the EV bikes are also designed with the safety and wellbeing of delivery associates in mind.
Equipped with built-in cameras and smart sensors for safer navigation, reverse assist features for maneuverability, and advanced braking control to prevent accidental skids, the bikes create a more secure riding experience.
Furthermore, with no combustion engine generating excessive heat, riders benefit from a cooler, more comfortable ride during the UAE’s extreme summer months, enhancing both productivity and wellbeing.
“The green jobs created through this partnership contribute to UAE’s targets for skilled employment in logistics and delivery sector,” added Patel.
"At JAD MOTO, we believe sustainable mobility is not just a trend but the future of urban transportation. Partnering with Adecco enables us to accelerate this transition by combining clean technology with world-class workforce solutions," said Anas Abu Shashieh, Founder, JAD MOTORCYCLES AND SCOOTERS TRADING. "This collaboration represents a milestone for last-mile delivery in the UAE, delivering value to businesses, drivers, and the environment.”
The MoU represents a pivotal shift in delivery logistics where efficiency and sustainability go hand in hand. It not only supports national ambitions but also creates tangible value for delivery partners and customers alike. Together, Adecco and Jad Motors are accelerating the clean logistics transition delivering not just goods, but a greener future.
