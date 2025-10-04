AWR Lloyd Gulf Partners appoints Mehdi Sethom as CEO and Walid Ayad as MD in strategic expansion

Mr Mehdi Sethom is a veteran MEA investment banker with three decades of experience at BNP Paribas, Swicorp and Mediterranean Corporate Finance (‘MCF’). AWR Lloyd Gulf Partners also announces the appointment of Mr Walid Ayad as its Managing Director. These appointments come also with the announcement of a combination of MCF’s regional business with AWR Lloyd. The MCF group of companies was established over a decade ago by Mehdi Sethom and Walid Ayad. MCF has a strong reputation for advising on complex cross-border corporate finance transactions in the MEA region. MCF Tunisie and MCF’s private equity ventures, both focused on the Tunisian market will remain independent.