Dubai: The video app platform TikTok has added Arabic to its for-business features, targetting small and mid-sized companies wanting to send out brand messages in the local language.
“TikTok for Business was created with young aspiring entrepreneurs in mind, knowing that they need an independent easy-to-use platform to create and manage their campaigns so they can quickly benefit from the wide reach of TikTok users in the region" said Shant Oknayan, General Manager of Global Business Solutions MENAT.
There are more than 50,000 registered businesses in these markets using the TikTok platform. Around 80 per cent of TikTok's campaigns run in the region are in Arabic. Therefore, the latest move from TikTok allows small businesses the tools needed to effectively engage and grow their customer base with Arabic-first content.
TikTok Global recently launched a $100 million 'Ad Credit Program', also available to SMBs in the region, to ensure businesses get back on their feet.