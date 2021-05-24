Dubai: Seagate Shipyard launched first units of Floating Sea Palace Resort, “Neptune”, the first eco-friendly floating mobile house, in Al Hamra Port of Ras Al Khaimah.
With 300 sqm. area each, the floating and mobile house is made up of two storeys, balcony and a roof with a glass swimming pool, hitting a total storeys area of 900 sqm.
The first storey consists of four bedrooms with attached washrooms. Distinguished by a spacious and ample glass flooring, the ground floor does provide dwellers with a great view, in addition to the kitchen, living room, two extra rooms for workers and the balcony.
Muhammad Elbahrawy, CEO of Seagate Shipyard ows various reasons for placing the project in Dubai: most importantly, Dubai is one of the noteworthy and significant tourism and investment destinations in the modern world, flexible in economy, integrated in legislative environment, and robust in its infrastructure.
The project is developed to include a luxurious hotel of 156 suites and rooms, encircled by 12 residential floating boats, and that the remaining units will be launched in a little while so that the project value would hit Dh870 million”.
Featured by a unique boat-like shaped design, the units of Floating Sea Palace Resort can safely move from one place into the other by wave movement resistant hydraulic engines. Conforming with all International Safety Standards, the units are also equipped with self-sterilizing system, air filter in addition to a smart automated system operating the house in full. Apart from that, it is solar energy operated and has developed technologies for treatment of wastewater and air filtration.