Classic cars have ruled the rankings in the last 10 years as the preferred choice of investors who do not want to park funds in just the traditional places. “Double- digit annual price growth was the norm until the beginning of 2017,” notes the recent Knight Frank “Wealth Report”. “However, over the past year or so the market has braked, allowing art and wine to overtake and clinch first and second places in the Index, which tracks the performance of 10 luxury asset classes.”