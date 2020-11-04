On behalf of the Directors Mr Akber Mustafa Abdul Redha Sultan and Mr Ibrahim Abdullah Mohammed AlAbdooli, Team City Exchange LLC records its deep appreciation, and congratulates the Central Bank of The UAE for forty years of Commitment and Dedication in the building of the Nation.
We are now spread across five Emirates with eighteen Branches. We deeply thank the guidance, support and encouragement the Central Bank of The UAE continues to bestow upon us in our cherished journey towards a caring, committed and compliant environment in our day to day operations.
City Exchange has a long standing well cherished and trusted relationship with The Central Bank of UAE since 1997, when the very first Branch of City Exchange was established. We are now spread across five Emirates with eighteen Branches. We deeply thank the guidance, support and encouragement the Central Bank of The UAE continues to bestow upon us in our cherished journey towards a caring, committed and compliant environment in our day to day operations.
City Exchange Company was managed by State Bank of Travancore, an Associate Bank of State Bank of India since inception till 31.07.2017. Our esteemed customers’ Trust on the Brand has strengthened over the years, thanks to the association we have with State Bank of India – the largest and the most trusted Bank in India.
The journey continues with the same vigour and commitment as an Exchange Company managed and run by officials from State Bank of India.