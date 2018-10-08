Dubai: Cinemas are seeing plenty of action in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, according to new research by consultants PriceWaterhouseCooper (PwC), with box office revenues exceeding $500 million (Dh1.83 billion) in 2017.

Of the $39 billion in global box office receipts last year, the MENA region accounted for 1.25 per cent, an increase of 3 per cent on 2016, according to ComScore.

“There is a strong growth pipeline of new cinemas in the region, primarily driven by the opening of Saudi Arabian market,” said PWC.