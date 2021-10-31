As was expected, Huawei’s latest nova device packs in a superior camera system with all-new videography features. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: The smartphone brand Huawei has rolled out the nova 9 in the UAE and regional markets. The smartphone was launched in China last month.

The nova 9 will be available at Dh1,799 in the all-new ‘Colour No. 9’ and black. Pre-orders begin on November 4 and include add-ons such as the FreeBuds 3 and a special Petal One package and a 1-year Starzplay web streaming subscription.

The latest handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G CPU, and has a Vapor Chamber liquid cooling technology and graphene layers, which assist to keep temperatures under control throughout extended gaming or usage. The 'Super Device' capabilities allow seamless synergies between the handset and other Huawei products.

“Through powerful hardware updates and operating system integration, the Huawei nova 9 introduces an exciting array of features including a remarkable design with 66W Huawei SuperCharge,” said Pablo Ning, President of Huawei Consumer Business Group - Middle East and Africa.

The rear panel packs four camera sensors. The main camera consists of a 50MP Ultra Vision lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro photography. AI image stabilisation and 4K selfie video recording are standard features. The ability to switch between the front and back cameras while video recording is one of the camera’s important features.

The gadget is powered by a 4,300 mAh battery and weighs 175g.

‘Super device’

With its latest launch, Huawei’s nova 9 can control multiple devices at once under Super Device features. The Device+ tab in Control Panel enables users to easily control or set up multi-device collaboration with other devices, such as the Huawei Vision, FreeBuds, MatePad and MateBook.

Pablo Ning, President of Huawei Consumer Business Group - Middle East and Africa during nova 9 launch.

Huawei Watch Fit

Huawei also launched Watch Fit new, the latest entry-level smartwatch. It comes with a rectangular watch body with a 1.64-inch AMOLED 456 x 280 display. The Watch Fit new supports the animated personal trainer on top of the 97 workout modes, including a new rope skipping workout.

The smartwatch is priced at Dh399.

Huawei Scale 3 Pro