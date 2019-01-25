Kadrie says it will be just a matter of time before such transactions become commonplace on new car purchases … and even earlier for pre-owned ones. “In the next 12 months, there will be one, if not two, players who will come online, initially offering the ability to purchase pre-owned,” said Kadrie. (There are already a handful of car dealing websites, but principally engaged in the buying of second-hand vehicles.) “It’s easier to start with pre-owned because the inventory and demand is already there. I believe some of the existing auto websites offering price comparisons could scale up and add selling options.