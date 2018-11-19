A key risk is the conflict between Italy’s populist government, which wants to spend more on social welfare, and the European Union’s executive Commission, which is demanding Italy lower its budget deficit under the rules that go with belonging to the euro. The danger is that if the Italian government persists in running larger deficits, its borrowing costs rise to unsustainable levels and the country is unable to roll over its debt at an affordable interest rate. Debt costs spiked in 2011 but fell after a reform-minded government took office and the European Central Bank promised to backstop the debt of countries that are facing high debt costs but show a willingness to correct their finances.