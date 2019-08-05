Shaikh Abdullah with Bolsonaro during his visit to the UAE. Shaikh Abdullah was the first foreign minister from the Arab World to visit [in March] Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after he came to power in January this year. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: Brazil would welcome a Brics-like bloc with the Gulf states to work towards achieving common goals, according to a Brazilian Congressman.

Brazil is the current chair of the Brics, an informal association of five major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

We are open to new markets and new opportunities; therefore, we would welcome such an idea. - Eduardo Bolsonaro | Brazilian Congressman

“We are open to new markets and new opportunities; therefore, we would welcome such an idea,” Eduardo Bolsonaro, Chairperson of Foreign Relations and National Defence Committee in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Brazilian Parliament, told WAM in an exclusive interview during his recent visit to the country where he held talks with Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

“This is something the Brazilian president can discuss with the UAE leaders during his state visit to the UAE,” said Bolsonaro, revealing that the President Jair Bolsonaro had accepted an invitation from the UAE leadership to visit the country in October.

10,000 Brazilians are currently residing in the UAE

As Brazil’s reciprocal gesture to the UAE leadership, the president’s state visit to the UAE will be his first state visit to a country in this region, said the Congressman who is the son of the Brazilian president.

On Saturday, Sheikh Abdullah and Bolsonaro met in Abu Dhabi to discuss bilateral cooperation in the economic, investment, commercial, parliamentary, tourism, military and defence fields. They also emphasised the need to step up joint cooperation in combating terrorism and extremism in all their forms.