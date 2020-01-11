IDBI Trusteeship wants the tribunal to seize Reliance Home Finance’s assets

Mumbai: Bondholders of Reliance Home Finance Ltd have petitioned India’s National Company Law Tribunal to recover Rs35 billion (Dh1.8 billion, $495 million) after the firm missed payments, Economic Times reported citing a copy of the application.

IDBI Trusteeship, which represents the bondholders, wants the tribunal to seize Reliance Home Finance’s assets and bar the company from agreeing to any debt resolution deal with other lenders.

Reliance Home Finance told the newspaper that it would challenge the petition.