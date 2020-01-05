The fish weighs about the same as a large vending machine

Customers walk past the head of a bluefin tuna in Tsukiji fish market, in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday. Image Credit: AP

Tokyo: A bluefin tuna weighing a staggering 276 kilograms (608 pounds) was sold for 193.2 million yen ($1.8 million) on Sunday at a Tokyo fish market, the second-highest price on record.

Kiyomura Corp, which runs the Sushizanmai restaurant chain across Japan, made the winning bid for the second year in a row. It paid a record 333.6 million yen for a 278-kilogram bluefin tuna at last year’s auction.

Kiyoshi Kimura, the owner of the chain, told Japan’s public broadcaster NHK that even though the fish was “expensive,” he was keen to make the winning bid so he could serve the best tuna to his customers.