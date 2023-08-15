As India’s steadfast position as a global manufacturing partner drives the need for a bigger and more resilient supply chain market, Blue Ocean Corporation, a world leader in procurement, logistics and supply chain management training is expanding its footprints in India.
Blue Ocean, which is the Middle East’s only management training organisation with a Super Brand status, has set up branches in Kochi, Delhi, Pune and Kolkata to bridge the gap between infrastructure and knowledge. The company also has future investment plans in India and is planning to roll out operations in other tier 1 and tier 2 cities in the coming years.
Dr Sathya Menon, Group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation, said, “India is a strategic market for global investment. The country’s thriving economy and emerging position as a valued global manufacturing hub unfold immense growth opportunities for logistics and supply chain professionals. We are thrilled to explore the opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets by transforming the workforce with our training expertise.”
According to the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index 2023 report, India has climbed six places, ranking 38th in the index of 139 countries. Given the favourable corporate policies and industrial innovations, the Indian supply chain market is buoyant. Upskilling the supply chain workforce will not only have a tremendous impact on the country’s economy, but also play a significant role in India’s mission of exceeding a $5 trillion economy by 2025.
The expansion of Blue Ocean, a Super Brand headquartered in the UAE with operations in more than 16 countries, is a testament to the organisation’s commitment to the booming Indian market, reflecting the strong UAE-India bilateral partnership.
Blue Ocean, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary has been honoured with prestigious recognitions like the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award, Superbrands, Great Place to Work among others.