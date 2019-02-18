Muhammad BinGhatti, CEO, Binghatti Holdings tells us what makes Binghatti Beverages unique and the reasons why the group set up base in Kizad
Why was Binghatti Beverages founded, what is its mission?
Binghatti Beverages opened its doors in September 2017. The beverage manufacturing arm of Binghatti Holding was established to provide world-class beverages catering to the unique tastes of the GCC and MENA regions. The company focuses on capitalising on the region’s growing FMCG industry by commercialising the traditional juice flavours ethnic to the Middle East.
The company recently invested more than Dh500 million in a production facility at the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (Kizad), equipped with state-of-the-art Tetra Pak filling and packaging lines.
The facility sits on a plot of more than 1 million square feet and currently produces the Binghatti Beverages’ signature brand, Raubi.
How unique is Binghatti Beverages’ portfolio?
Brands such as Raubi of London and Milkster Milkshakes are very popular, we are also entering into the water and energy drinks sector shortly.
Raubi
Raubi is one of Binghatti’s benchmark beverages. Fruit juices have always been a family-favourite throughout the Middle East for their sweet and refreshing qualities. Chilled fruit drinks are often served to guests as a welcoming gesture in social gatherings, on special occasions as a celebratory toast, and even conventionally prepared by moms as a quick sweet pick-up for the whole household throughout the day.
Today, Raubi is expanding beyond its initial markets, and through a new state-of-the-art plant in Kizad – Abu Dhabi the Raubi product range is currently penetrating the local market with five assorted flavours as a start, and introducing multiple additional flavours as part of an ambitious five-year plan.
The Raubi brand was born as a fruit juice, under the Binghatti Beverages FMCG company in 2012.
The quality, fresh taste, and wide variety of flavours quickly garnered the attention of a number of markets in the region, and helped the brand grow throughout the Middle East.
Milkster
Flavoured milk is one of the most popular drinks for children, and while there are many choices in the market, we can guarantee that the taste and quality of Milkster are truly superior.
After all, it takes premium ingredients to produce a premium product!
When it comes to flavoured milk, we have put great effort and passion into ensuring our product truly is outstanding. From securing the best milk, to investing in the most high-tech aseptic production lines, to sourcing the best natural ingredients, and finally going through stringent tasting and sampling trials to produce a product we are truly proud of… Milkster.
Fruitastic
There’s nothing more refreshing than a cold glass of juice made from natural fruit. Whether it is with food, at the gym, on the beach, or even just as a quick refresher on-the-go, fruit juice will hit the spot every time; And with lots of different flavours to choose from, we make sure to satisfy every taste.
This is why we ensure that our Fruitastic juice is made from the highest quality fruits around the globe and is completely preservative-free. Simply put, our juice is Fruitastic!
What does Binghatti have in store at Gulfood this year, are any product launches scheduled?
Binghatti Beverages has three products which will be showcased at the Exhibition, Raubi of London, Milkster Milkshakes, and Fruitastic Fruit Juices.
When did Binghatti Beverages start operations at Kizad, what were the reasons for setting up base here?
Binghatti Beverages set up base at Kizad in September 2019. Proximity to Khalifa Ports was one of the main positive reasons to allocate our division in Kizad. Import and clearance agility and logistical attributes were the other main factors that were considered.