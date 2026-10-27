Beyond Property: Dubai forum to explore where UAE wealth is heading in 2027

The phone in the pocket is a big part of that story. More than 60 per cent of UAE consumers actively use digital financial platforms, and 70 per cent to 75 per cent of investors now prefer mobile-first, digital investment solutions, according to 2026 figures published by trading platform Dealing. Appetite is holding up too. In eToro’s UAE Retail Investor Beat survey of 1,000 residents, conducted in August 2026, 71 per cent of retail investors said they plan to invest more over the next 12 months.