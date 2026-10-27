Beyond Property: Dubai forum to explore where UAE wealth is heading in 2027

Gulf News and CUSP Wealth will host an event on financial literacy in Dubai on October 29
For years, property has been the default route to wealth for many UAE residents. A growing number of investors are now weighing what else their money could do.
US and global equities, fixed income, technology and alternative assets are drawing more attention from professionals, entrepreneurs and investors who want to diversify and build resilience, even as real estate remains a cornerstone of wealth in the country.
The phone in the pocket is a big part of that story. More than 60 per cent of UAE consumers actively use digital financial platforms, and 70 per cent to 75 per cent of investors now prefer mobile-first, digital investment solutions, according to 2026 figures published by trading platform Dealing. Appetite is holding up too. In eToro’s UAE Retail Investor Beat survey of 1,000 residents, conducted in August 2026, 71 per cent of retail investors said they plan to invest more over the next 12 months.
That shift is the focus of Beyond Property: Where to Invest and Grow Your Wealth in 2027, presented by Gulf News in association with CUSP Wealth. The event takes place from 10am to 1pm on October 29 at the Conference Hall, Gulf News, DIP 2, Dubai.
The forum is aimed at digitally savvy UAE residents who are already investing or are ready to take their next step. Speakers will look at where investors are putting their money, why they are diversifying and what to weigh when assessing different opportunities. Topics include US and global equities, Shariah-compliant and conventional options, fixed income, technology and alternative assets, as well as diversification, risk, liquidity, valuations and market volatility.
“The UAE is entering a new chapter of wealth building. Looking to 2027 and beyond, I believe we’ll see more investors diversifying beyond property into global markets, more demand for Shariah-compliant investments, and AI becoming part of everyday investing, with human guidance still central to big decisions,” said Ramesh Murthy, Senior Executive Officer, CUSP Wealth.
“The biggest shift is that serious investing is becoming accessible to everyone. I hope attendees leave with a clearer picture of where wealth is heading, and the confidence to plan for it themselves.”
The event opens with a keynote on the outlook for 2027, followed by a panel on where the next investment opportunity lies, covering the opportunities and risks across asset classes and the role of diversification in long-term wealth strategies.
A spotlight session will turn to practical steps for building a portfolio in 2027, including how to set goals, time horizons and risk appetite. A presentation will then look at how technology and wider market access are changing the way people build and manage wealth.
The morning closes with a live audience Q&A, followed by lunch and networking.