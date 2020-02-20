Stratix Consultants Image Credit: Supplied

Could you tell us a bit about Stratix Consultants?

Stratix has the expertise and experience of many years in helping people to relocate and obtaining second passports for investors, entrepreneurs or skilled professionals. During this journey, we have also created an awareness of the benefits of unique citizenship programmes available in countries such as the US, Europe, the Caribbean Islands, Turkey and Vanuatu, not only in the UAE but also in other GCC countries through our physical presence in Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia. We have offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE. For skilled professionals who are interested to emigrate to Canada or Australia, we have registered lawyers and MARA consultants for smooth and hassle free processing of applications. We can also help our clients settle down in the destination country after getting the permanent residency. We have an in-house Stratix Employment Orientation (SEO) process for skilled professionals where we offer our clients professional guidance on how they can prepare for the job market. This includes guidance related to various registration and license procedure for regulated professions.

What are the top countries when it comes to immigration?

Countries where immigration is more concentrated can be categorised into three segments.

Citizenship by investment: Cyprus, Malta, Caribbean Islands, Turkey and Vanuatu

Permanent residency by investment: Canada, USA, UK, Greece, Portugal, Spain, Malta, Australia and New Zealand

Skilled professional permanent residency: Canada and Australia

What are your tips for people looking to emigrate and explore work opportunities abroad?

As an experienced immigration consultant, we understand the requirement of our applicants and based on their needs we can recommend them suitable immigration programmes. - Jorawar Singh, Managing Director, Stratix Consultants

There are many consultants in the UAE who are processing work permits for Canada and Europe. They are charging hefty amounts for arranging job offers that are not genuine. During the last stage of processing the work permits, visa applications authorities can easily reject the application by citing reasons that job offers are not genuine. This means applicants may lose the entire professional fees that they have paid to the consultants or lawyers. Services of immigration consultants or lawyers can be used for the representation and processing of the work permits, if you have genuine job offers that you have obtained on your own from the employers in these countries by applying directly and after going through proper interviews.

How do you maintain an edge over other immigration consultants in the UAE?

As an experienced immigration consultant, we understand the requirement of our applicants and based on their needs we can recommend them suitable immigration programmes.

During the initial stage of screening, we can assess the applicants based on current immigration laws. Screening at the initial stage is critical because the correct assessment of the candidate and the successful selection of the programme can lead to successful outcomes. We also maintain high standards of customer services.