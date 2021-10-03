Image Credit:

The Umm Al Quwain Industrial Authority, a UAQ government organization, is logistically located on Shaikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and spans a 60-million-square-foot area, consists of 1056 multi-use plots. This location provides easy access to other major economic hubs spread in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al-Khaimah, and is responsible for developing and managing the Industrial City affairs by providing long-term leases for plots of land of up to 20 years, as well as all the services required for investors to grow their investment.

Our vision is to help develop an industrial city that meets the greatest standards locally and worldwide to assist Umm AL-and Quwain’s & UAE’s economic and industrial growth.

Due to its strategic location on Shaikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road as a connection junction between all the Emirates, the Umm Al Quwain Industrial Authority aims to contribute to the development of an industrial city of the highest standards to support the economic growth of Umm AL-Quwain and the UAE, with a goal to create an attractive environment for investors by providing all required services and by providing a secure environment.

State-of-the-art industrial infrastructure

Following the establishment of the Umm Al Quwain Industrial Authority , the Industrial City of Umm Al Quwain has paid close attention to all of the details in order to create a state-of-the-art industrial infrastructure that gives tenants a competitive advantage by grouping similar industries in the areas of human resources, logistics, and operations. All of this is done in order to improve and update the industry, as well as to realize your vision and goals, so that you may watch your business flourish in Umm Al Quwain’s Industrial City.

Because of its closeness to ports, airports, and the motorway network that connects the emirates, as well as the Etihad Rail in the future, the site is deemed strategic.

Our services

1. Lease Management

To oversee all administrative and financial concerns, including the signing of new contracts or renewals by individual or corporate tenants, as well as collection of rentals.

2. Managing Tenants Affairs

A specialized Customer service staff, with a high level of professionalism and fluency in several languages, works to handle, follow up, and resolve all tenant requests and complaints within a specified time frame.

Our inspection team, on the other hand, ensures that investors do not break any of the lease contracts’ terms and conditions, ensuring the safety of real estate and preventing it from being harmed or misused.

3. Marketing

We use a combination of marketing techniques to advertise all of our properties, including the Internet, billboards, phone sales, and rental brokers. We also make sure that one of our team members is there during the tenant’s land inspection to ensure that he has all the information he requires to make a lease choice.

4. Real Estate Consultancy

We can direct our customers to the most suitable alternatives that meet their investment needs by sharing our experience and advising them on how to avoid hidden hurdles and blunders, invest wisely, and grow their money.