Dubai: Dr Abdullah Mohammad Bel Haif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, on Sunday opened ArabPlast 2019, the biggest plastics, petrochemicals and rubber industry exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa region (Mena), at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.
More than 900 companies from 32 countries including 14 national pavilions are expected to attend. The show has offered a platform to unveil new products, witness updates of the industry, open communication channels with industry peers, and meet global decision-makers in the plastics, rubber and petrochemical industry.
According to a study by International Energy Agency (IEA), petrochemicals are becoming the largest drivers of global oil demand, ahead of cars, aeroplanes and trucks.
Petrochemicals are set to account for more than a third of the growth in world oil demand by 2030, and nearly half the growth by 2050, adding nearly seven million barrels of oil a day by then.