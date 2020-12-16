Pejmun Mohyeddin, Managing Director, Bayat Legal Services Image Credit: Supplied

Bayat Legal Services has an extensive knowledge of a wide range of immigration, residency and citizenship programmes, enabling the company to better understand the challenges faced by its clients. “We deliver practical and effective legal solutions and recognising that no two clients are alike, Bayat Group designs individual strategies according to the client’s profile and needs,” says Pejmun Mohyeddin, Managing Director.

“We listen to our client’s desires, objectives and work together with them to come up with a plan to get the results needed. Combined with our ability to foresee trends and our due diligence on various programmes, we are unmatched in giving you the right advice and guidance.”

Bayat Group, an international law firm, has been dominating the industry for over 27 years, successfully processing over thousands of applications.

“What distinguishes our consultation and legal service from others is our ability to operate within the confines of the law in a creative, lateral and when appropriate, in an innovative manner in order to achieve the client’s objectives. We believe in producing optimum results, rather than settling for acceptable solutions,” says Mohyeddin.

“Drawing upon the depth of practical experience and knowledge accumulated for nearly three decades, we offer meaningful advice and benefits to our clients far beyond those available from traditional sources of immigration, second citizenship and visa service providers.”

Immigration and citizenship laws and government policies are complex and constantly changing. “You require a dedicated professional to prepare your application. The consequences of a poorly planned application can be disastrous. It can lead to rejection, delays and unnecessary expenses. Detailed and thoroughly prepared applications are essential,” says Mohyeddin.

With thousands of successful and happy clients, Bayat Group is the right choice for individuals seeking to enhance international mobility and secure a ‘Plan B’ in case of political, social or economic tur­moil in their home countries.