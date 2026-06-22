What you should know about moving between UAE dirhams and digital assets

Use regulated dirham deposit-withdrawal solutions to transfer funds to crypto platforms
As digital assets continue to gain attention globally, many UAE residents are looking to better understand how digital asset platforms connect with traditional banking systematically.
Binance has launched a regulated UAE dirham deposit and withdrawal solution that enables users in the UAE to move funds directly between their UAE bank accounts and Binance through local banking infrastructure. The solution is designed to make the connection between traditional finance and digital assets simpler, more secure and more efficient.
For first-time users, accessibility is often the first hurdle. Before exploring digital assets, users need a clear, familiar and regulated way to fund their account in local currency.
With Binance’s new solution, users can deposit UAE dirhams with zero fees and withdraw funds back to their UAE bank account for a fixed fee of Dh10. Transfers are also faster, typically processed within up to one business day, depending on banking cut-off times.
The launch is further supported by the introduction of the USDT/AED Spot Trading Pair, giving users a direct trading route between UAE dirhams and USDT, one of the world’s most widely used stablecoins. Together, these features help reduce unnecessary steps and create a more seamless journey between fiat and crypto.
For beginners, choosing where to start is just as important as deciding to start. Binance operates within regulated frameworks in the UAE.
Binance FZE is only available to qualified retail and professional investors. Users are also required to complete Know Your Customer (KYC) verification as part of the onboarding process.
This focus on regulation, identity verification and user protection is important for anyone taking their first steps into digital assets.
Eligible UAE residents aged 18 and above can create a Binance account and complete the required verification process, giving a wider group of adult users access to digital assets through a regulated platform.
First, look for simplicity. A platform should make it clear how users can deposit, trade and withdraw funds.
Second, look for security and regulation. Crypto access should happen through a trusted environment with proper verification and regulation.
Third, look for local relevance. For UAE users, the ability to move directly in UAE dirhams helps make the experience more familiar and easier to understand.
Binance’s new solution brings these elements together by enabling direct UAE dirham deposits, fixed-fee withdrawals, faster transfers and access to the USDT/AED Spot Trading Pair.
For users looking to understand how the new service works or get started with Binance’s AED solution, visit Binance.com
Disclaimer: Virtual asset prices are subject to high market risk and price volatility. The value of your digital assets can go down or up, and you may not get back the amount you put in. You are solely responsible for your trading decisions, and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. You should only trade in products you are familiar with and where you understand the risks. Before trading, you should carefully consider your experience, financial situation, objectives and risk tolerance, and seek independent financial advice if needed. Binance does not provide financial or trading advice of any kind, and no communication or information that we provide to you is intended as, or should be construed as, advice of any kind. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
Binance FZE is licensed by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to provide virtual asset services in the Emirate of Dubai, excluding the DIFC.
[Offer valid until 2026/07/02 23:59 (UTC)
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