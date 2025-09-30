Visa pilots stablecoin funding to speed up cross-border payments

Visa Direct already connects over 11 billion eligible cards, bank accounts, and wallets worldwide. The new pilot introduces a stablecoin prefunding option, which allows businesses to send stablecoins instead of fiat currency to cover international payouts.

Dubai: Visa has announced a new pilot under its Visa Direct platform that will use stablecoins to fund cross-border payments, aiming to make global money movement faster and more efficient for businesses.

Chris Newkirk, President of Commercial & Money Movement Solutions at Visa, said: “Cross-border payments have been stuck in outdated systems for far too long. With this pilot, Visa Direct is laying the groundwork for money to move instantly across the world, giving businesses more choice in how they pay.”

For decades, cross-border transfers have relied on systems that are often slow and capital-intensive, requiring businesses to hold large balances in advance. Visa says stablecoins can address these challenges by:

The initiative builds on Visa’s broader strategy to modernise payments by combining its global network with blockchain-based solutions. The company says the pilot is part of its push to create a money movement system that is faster, more flexible, and tailored to the digital-first economy.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.