The UAE Central Bank located on the Baynoonah street in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has launched the most recent edition of the UAE Financial Stability Report (FSR).

CBUAE noted that the UAE banking system remains sound, with sufficient capitalisation and liquidity reserves, solid financial performance and high operating efficiency. Additionally, the regulatory stress test demonstrated that the UAE banking system also remains resilient to potential macro-financial instability.

“Looking at our achievements in 2018, an important milestone for us was the issuance of the Decretal Federal Law No. (14) of 2018 regarding the Central Bank & Organisation of Financial Institutions and Activities. The law further demonstrates our commitment to the stability of the financial system. Also, in 2018, we established the Financial Stability Policy Committee (FSPC) which facilitates the thorough fulfilment of this objective,” said Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Governor of CBUAE.