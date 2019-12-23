ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, TAQA, announced today that it has secured a US$3.5 billion revolving credit facility. The new 5-year multicurrency facility with a syndicate of 13 banks will be used for general corporate purposes and will replace its existing US$3.1 billion revolving credit facility, signed in August 2015.

Commenting on the news, Mohammad Al Ahbabi, Chief Financial Officer of TAQA, said, “TAQA’s funding exercises continue to be met with strong levels of interest from investors and lenders alike. Our fifth such facility to date, this has allowed us to keep pricing tight and fund at favourable terms for another five years.”