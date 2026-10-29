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Sheikh Maktoum meets Standard Chartered CEO to discuss future of global banking

Talks focus on Dubai's ambition to become one of the world's top four financial centres

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met with Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive of Standard Chartered.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met with Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive of Standard Chartered.
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Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on Thursday met with Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive of Standard Chartered, to discuss the future of global banking and emerging opportunities in the sector.

The meeting highlighted the UAE's commitment to strengthening its ties with leading global financial institutions, building on more than six decades of partnership with Standard Chartered.

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“Today, I met with Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive of Standard Chartered, to discuss the future of global banking and emerging opportunities in the sector. Building on more than six decades of partnership with Standard Chartered, the UAE continues to deepen its ties with leading financial institutions worldwide to advance its financial sector,” Sheikh Maktoum wrote on his X account.

Sheikh Maktoum and Winters also discussed Dubai's ambition to become one of the world's top four financial centres under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

“We also discussed Dubai’s ambition to become one of the world’s top four financial centres under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, driven by flexible regulations, digital innovation and strong private-sector partnerships across local, regional and international markets,” Sheikh Maktoum added.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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