Talks focus on Dubai's ambition to become one of the world's top four financial centres
Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on Thursday met with Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive of Standard Chartered, to discuss the future of global banking and emerging opportunities in the sector.
The meeting highlighted the UAE's commitment to strengthening its ties with leading global financial institutions, building on more than six decades of partnership with Standard Chartered.
“Today, I met with Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive of Standard Chartered, to discuss the future of global banking and emerging opportunities in the sector. Building on more than six decades of partnership with Standard Chartered, the UAE continues to deepen its ties with leading financial institutions worldwide to advance its financial sector,” Sheikh Maktoum wrote on his X account.
Sheikh Maktoum and Winters also discussed Dubai's ambition to become one of the world's top four financial centres under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.
“We also discussed Dubai’s ambition to become one of the world’s top four financial centres under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, driven by flexible regulations, digital innovation and strong private-sector partnerships across local, regional and international markets,” Sheikh Maktoum added.