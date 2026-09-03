Sukoon Takaful, Ajman Bank sign Sharia-compliant deal

Partnership will give Ajman Bank customers access to tailored Takaful solutions
Ajman: Sukoon Takaful and Ajman Bank have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand access to Sharia-compliant Takaful solutions for the bank’s customers.
The strategic partnership will combine Ajman Bank’s banking network and market reach with Sukoon Takaful’s expertise in developing tailored Takaful products, with the aim of offering customers more convenient protection and financial-planning solutions.
The collaboration is expected to enable customers to safeguard their assets and plan for their financial futures through Sharia-compliant products.
Ahmad Abu Shanab, chief executive officer of Sukoon Takaful, said the partnership would help expand access to Takaful solutions while supporting customers’ financial needs.
“Our partnership with Ajman Bank represents an important step in expanding access to Sharia-compliant Takaful solutions. By combining our expertise and shared commitment to customer service, we aim to provide customers with relevant protection solutions that support their financial needs and offer greater peace of mind.”
Mustafa Al Khalfawi, chief executive officer of Ajman Bank, said the agreement reflected the bank’s efforts to broaden the solutions available to its customers.
“This partnership with Sukoon Takaful reflects our continued commitment to enhancing the range of solutions available to our customers. Together, we aim to provide accessible, convenient and customer-focused solutions that address their protection and financial-planning needs.”
The alliance also strengthens Sukoon Takaful’s presence in the regional market while supporting Ajman Bank’s efforts to provide customers with broader banking and financial solutions backed by Sharia-compliant protection.