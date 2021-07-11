Rola Abu Manneh, CEO for Standard Chartered UAE and Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Group General Manager for the GCC, Visa launching the Visa Multi-Currency Debit Card. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Standard Chartered UAE Sunday announced the launch of a Multi-Currency Account (MCA), in partnership with Visa, a leading global payments technology company, offering customers access to 14 various currency accounts.

The account will be linked to the Visa Multi-Currency Debit Card, giving clients the ability to create transactions across multiple currencies to use for travel, online shopping, investment, and remittance. Integrated within the bank’s existing i-banking and mobile banking platforms, the multi-currency account is a functionality that is being enabled on Standard Chartered’s Current and Savings products (covering both Islamic banking and conventional) that will allow clients access to 14 currency accounts.

The bank’s latest innovative solution is designed to ease the daily cashless transactional needs of customers, regardless of where they are in the world. The card enables consumers to load 14 currencies used by UAE residents. These currencies include: AED (UAE Dirham), USD (US Dollar), GBP (British Pound Sterling), EUR (Euro), CHF (Swiss Franc), AUD (Australian Dollar), SGD (Singapore Dollar), CAD (Canadian Dollar), HKD (Hong Kong Dollar), JPY (Japanese Yen), NOK (Norwegian Krone), NZD (New Zealand Dollar), SEK (Swedish Krona) and ZAR (South African Rand).

“The ethos behind the Multi-Currency Account is to give our customers a simplified and secure platform for international spending. Customer experience is at the heart of everything we do and by fully integrating this latest product offering into our digital platforms, we are providing our clients peace of mind to spend and transfer money no matter where they are in the world,” said Rola Abu Manneh, Chief Executive Officer for Standard Chartered UAE.

To enable this feature, customers with a Standard Chartered Current Account, Salary Account or Saadiq Current Account can proceed via i-Banking or SC Mobile. The versatile feature enables customers to make retail transactions in foreign currency and overseas cash withdrawal without incurring any additional charges.

“The SCB Visa Multi-currency Debit card is a perfect example of innovation meeting market needs and ultimately creating tangible value for our consumers. The international nature of the UAE consumer means whether they are traveling, shopping online, investing globally or sending money back home, they are constantly dealing with multiple currencies and simplifying this experience is vital. We are very pleased that we have been able to partner with Standard Chartered to make this market first a reality," said Dr Saeeda Jaffar, Group General Manager for the GCC, Visa.