"We see tremendous opportunity to contribute to the country's digital economy by providing consumers with more choice and greater control over how they manage their money. We look forward to deepening our presence in the UAE and bringing more people access to the secure, intuitive and globally connected financial services that Revolut is known for," said Ambareen Musa, GCC CEO at Revolut.

"The UAE's position as a global hub for financial services innovation is built on the strength of our regulatory environment and the confidence international companies continue to place in our long-term vision," said Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary, UAE Ministry of Investment. "Revolut's licensing approval by the Central Bank of the UAE adds to the depth of that ecosystem and reflects the growing international presence that contributes to the knowledge-based economy the UAE continues to build."

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.