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Revolut gets UAE Central Bank licences ahead of full launch

Global fintech can prepare UAE services for cards, payments and money transfers

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Revolut gets UAE Central Bank licences ahead of full launch
Bloomberg

Dubai: Revolut has received Stored Value Facilities and Retail Payment Services licences from the Central Bank of the UAE, clearing a major regulatory step before the global fintech launches its local product offering.

The approval follows in-principle approval granted by the Central Bank in September 2025 and marks the completion of Revolut’s regulatory licensing process in the UAE.

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Revolut, which has more than 75 million customers worldwide, said the licences are a key milestone in its expansion across the UAE and the wider Middle East.

Once live, the company will offer customers in the UAE access to its global financial platform, enabling them to hold and manage multiple currencies, make payments with physical and virtual cards, and send money locally and internationally through a single app.

What users can expect

The licences move Revolut closer to offering services designed for the UAE’s large international population, where residents often manage money across different currencies, countries and banking systems.

The company said its focus will now shift to building and preparing its local product offering ahead of a full-scale launch.

Revolut is also investing in technology, operations and local capabilities to ensure its UAE product meets regulatory requirements and fits the needs of customers in the market.

"The UAE's position as a global hub for financial services innovation is built on the strength of our regulatory environment and the confidence international companies continue to place in our long-term vision," said Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary, UAE Ministry of Investment. "Revolut's licensing approval by the Central Bank of the UAE adds to the depth of that ecosystem and reflects the growing international presence that contributes to the knowledge-based economy the UAE continues to build."

Revolut builds local presence

Since receiving in-principle approval last year, Revolut has expanded its local team and invested in infrastructure, governance and compliance frameworks to support long-term growth in the country.

"We see tremendous opportunity to contribute to the country's digital economy by providing consumers with more choice and greater control over how they manage their money. We look forward to deepening our presence in the UAE and bringing more people access to the secure, intuitive and globally connected financial services that Revolut is known for," said Ambareen Musa, GCC CEO at Revolut.

The UAE approval gives Revolut a stronger regulatory base in the Middle East as competition grows across digital banking, money transfers, cards and app-based financial services.

The company has not yet announced a full launch date, but the licences allow it to move closer to offering multi-currency accounts, card payments and local and international transfers to customers in the country.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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