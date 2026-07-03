New Emirates NBD customers get up to Dh100,000 cashback

Customers who qualify for the offer can receive cashback based on their 90-day average balance. Those maintaining balances from Dh500,000 to Dh999,999 can receive up to Dh10,000 cashback, while balances from Dh1 million to Dh4,999,999 can receive up to Dh50,000. Customers maintaining Dh5 million or more can receive the maximum cashback of Dh100,000.

The campaign reflects Emirates NBD’s continued focus on building meaningful, long-term relationships with customers by combining financial rewards with access to exclusive banking and wealth services. Beyond cashback, customers can benefit from a more personalised banking experience that supports their wider financial goals, whether they are looking to grow, manage, or preserve their wealth.

Under the limited-time Mega Cashback campaign , eligible new Priority Banking and Private Banking customers can earn 1 per cent cashback on their qualifying account balance, with rewards of up to Dh100,000. The offer applies to customers who open their first current or savings account with Emirates NBD, fund it with a minimum balance of Dh500,000, and maintain the required average balance for 90 days, subject to the campaign’s terms and conditions.

Emirates NBD is giving new-to-bank customers a compelling reason to begin their banking relationship with one of the UAE’s leading financial institutions, through an exclusive cashback offer designed to reward customers who open and personally fund their account.

By pairing guaranteed cashback with a premium service proposition, Emirates NBD is offering customers more than a one-time incentive. The campaign is designed to welcome new customers into a banking experience built around dedicated support, tailored financial guidance, and access to solutions that can help customers make more informed decisions about their money.

Exclusive banking and wealth services

As part of the offer, eligible customers can access private banking and wealth services, including a dedicated Relationship Manager who provides personalised day-to-day banking support. This relationship-led approach helps customers navigate their banking needs with greater convenience, responsiveness, and confidence.

Customers can also benefit from a dedicated investment advisor and tailored investment strategies aligned to their individual priorities. Whether planning for future growth, diversifying investments, or identifying opportunities across different asset classes, customers are supported by experienced professionals who can help shape a strategy around their goals and risk appetite.

This combination of cashback, advisory access, and relationship management reinforces Emirates NBD’s commitment to helping customers create stronger financial foundations. It also highlights the bank’s focus on delivering value that extends beyond products, placing the customer relationship at the centre of the banking experience.

How customers can qualify

To participate, customers need to apply for a new Emirates NBD current or savings account during the campaign period, fund the account with a minimum of AED 500,000, and maintain the required 90-day average balance starting from the month after the account is opened. The cashback amount will depend on the customer’s eligible balance tier, in line with the campaign terms and conditions.

The offer is available to new-to-bank Priority Banking and Private Banking customers who open their first current or savings account with Emirates NBD during the promotion period. Fixed deposits, Plus Saver, and Millionaire accounts are excluded from the campaign.

For customers looking to begin a new banking relationship that rewards both their trust and financial ambition, Emirates NBD’s Mega Cashback campaign offers a powerful starting point: guaranteed cashback, exclusive banking access, and personalised wealth support in one comprehensive proposition.

Customers can learn more and apply through the Emirates NBD Mega Cashback campaign page.