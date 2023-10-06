New Delhi: The RBI Monetary Policy Committee has left the key policy repo rate untouched at 6.5 per cent for the fourth consecutive meeting.
This marks the fourth time the MPC has opted to maintain the existing repo rate. In its February 2023 meeting, the MPC had previously increased this rate from 6.25 per cent to 6.50 per cent. In the most recent decision, the MPC voted 5-1 to retain the current policy stance.
During the bi-monthly monetary policy announcement, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das disclosed that the Real GDP growth projection for FY24 remains 6.5 per cent. Furthermore, the inflation forecast for FY24 stands at 5.4 per cent, mirroring the previous projection.
More to follow...