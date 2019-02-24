Most GCC countries have been tapping international debt markets in recent years to meet their funding needs, diversify funding sources, and reduce liquidity pressures in the domestic banking systems. Regarding GCC central governments’ deficit-financing strategies, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman have largely focused on debt issuance rather than asset drawdowns. Saudi Arabia has seen a more equal split between issuing debt and liquidating part of their assets, while Abu Dhabi and Kuwait have mostly drawn down assets, issuing in the markets more opportunistically.