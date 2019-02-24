According to Moody’s In 2018 an estimated gross issuance by GCC issuers were at $22.1 billion significantly lower than the previous year largely driven by higher oil revenues. “A one-third drop in GCC issuance, due to stronger fiscal positions on the back of higher oil prices in 2018, more than offset steady issuance growth in Malaysia and Indonesia. We estimate that the combined fiscal deficits of GCC sovereign sukuk issuers declined to $26 billion in 2018 from more than $98 billion in 2017,” said Perjessy.